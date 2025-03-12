James Gandolfini’s Son Michael Weighs In On ‘Sopranos’ Prequel Hopes

While on the red carpet for Daredevil: Born Again, Michael Gandolfini opened up about taking on his dad’s iconic role in another Sopranos prequel.

The actor plays Daniel Blake in Marvel’s new series, but he played a younger Tony Soprano—who his father famously portrayed in HBO’s hit crime drama The Sopranos—in the 2021 prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark.

When Entertainment Tonight approached Gandolfini to ask if he’d take on the role again, he said he’d “love” to work with Sopranos creator David Chase again, but was otherwise hesitant.

“Look, it’s David’s universe,” he said, referring to any further Sopranos media. “It’s up to David, ultimately. I know that David’s working on some other things, not Sopranos-related, which would be exciting.”

The Many Saints of Newark was set during a violent gang war in New Jersey, when a young Tony Soprano was still unaware if he ‘had the makings of a varsity athlete,’ as Uncle Junior once told him. It starred Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Ray Liotta, and many more.

“I’m so honored that I got to be a part of that story,” Gandolfini said. “I got to be a small part of that huge world, and like, that is one of the greatest gifts that has ever really been a part of my career. So I’m grateful for it, and I’m ready to move on and be a new thing…I think Tony’s probably set to rest now for good, but who knows—but my guess would be, that character [has] now closed the book on that.”

New episodes of Gandolfini’s new show, Daredevil: Born Again, release Tuesdays at 9 PM on Disney+.