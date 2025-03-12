‘Lilo & Stitch’ Live-Action Remake Trailer Released

Disney is about to show a whole new generation why ‘ohana’ means family. The first trailer for the live-action remake of the 2002 animated classic Lilo & Stitch is here.

It’s the second live-action Disney remake of the year, after Snow White, which releases later this month.

Like the original film, Lilo & Stitch follows a young Hawaiian orphan who wishes upon a star for a best friend… and then the ‘falling star’ in question crashes to earth and turns out to be a dog-like extraterrestrial. She adopts the creature and names him Stitch, only to quickly discover his penchant for mayhem and destruction. The trailer features several songs that were also used in the original film, like an Elvis Presley song and Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride.

Dean Fleischer Camp, who directed A24’s fuzzy creature hit Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, is in the director’s chair for the live-action remake. Chris Sanders, who directed the original Lilo & Stitch, will reprise his voice acting role as the titular alien.

Several Disney animated classics have been adapted to live-action in recent years, like The Lion King, Aladdin, Dumbo, Mulan, The Little Mermaid, and Beauty and the Beast. All of them have seen varying degrees of critical and commercial success, with diminishing returns over time. It remains to be seen how this new Lilo & Stitch will fare, although it’s odd that the movie releases in two months and this is the first trailer released.

Lilo & Stitch releases in theaters on May 23.