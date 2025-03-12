WWE’s Greg Miller has shared some sad news about the Peacock series This Is Awesome. The show is officially not coming back for another season.

Miller has served as host of the WWE series since 2022, but unfortunately, it seems like that chapter is coming to a close. He shared on a “Gregway Special” livestream that he’s been taken off the WWE websites because he is, technically, no longer part of the WWE family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If you didn’t know, I hosted a show for WWE called This Is Awesome, where we ran you through the most awesome moments in WWE history,” Miller explained. “And we filmed three seasons of it. It was awesome. It was great. And it’s officially over.”

The TV personality revealed that he’s known about the cancellation for a while, noting how Season 3 had less episodes, so it only took them through summer rather the end of the year. He also shared that the people behind This Is Awesome were laid off in January. Not to mention the fact that WWE RAW can be streamed on Netflix and likely brings in a lot of fans worldwide, unlike Peacock, which mostly just brings in fans in the U.S.

Although the series has been canceled, Miller couldn’t say enough good things about This Is Awesome and how grateful he was to be part of it. He also reflected on his career, noting how different his jobs are between talking about video games and being immersed in WWE and RAW. Even though the cancellation is definitely a disappointment, it sounds like Miller is just as appreciative as ever for having been part of This Is Awesome.

Whether or not the show has a chance to come back, whether for WWE or even joining RAW on Netflix is unknown. It’s always possible, especially WWE is a pretty big company. At the very least, all three seasons of This Is Awesome are streaming on Peacock, and there’s no indication that the show will be taken off the platform at any point in the future. Three seasons may not have been enough, but it is certainly a lot better than nothing. Plus, considering all of the awesome moments throughout WWE’s history, there are sure to be many more to come.