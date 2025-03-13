‘The Conners’ Casts Beloved Star as Darlene’s Next Love Interest

The Conners is preparing for its seventh and final season later this month, but the surprises keep coming. On the heels of Zoe Perry’s addition, the ABC sitcom has added a beloved star to play Darlene’s love interest.

Deadline reports that Seth Green has been cast as Chad, a new friend of Sara Gilbert’s character at the Lobo who is separating from his wife. Green will be in a three-episode arc that will see Chad and Darlene confiding in each other and bonding, albeit a little too closely, “over their similar biting humor.”

While Green’s arc may seem brief, Season 7, premiering on Mar. 26, will only have six episodes. What episodes Green will be appearing in is unknown, but if more happens between Chad and Darlene, it’s quite possible this will be in the final three episodes so as to allude that something more permanent will happen with the two, but as of now, it’s all speculation, of course. It should be exciting to see what Green brings to the Roseanne follow-up.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It was announced last May that The Conners would be ending after its upcoming seventh season. The anticipated finale will mark the end of an era that began with the premiere of Roseanne in 1988. Along with Gilbert, The Conners also stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, and Ames McNamara. Even though it will be hard to say goodbye after all these years, it seems like the series is going big for the final episodes.

Meanwhile, Green can most recently be heard on Family Guy, Hamster & Gretel, Marvel’s What If…?, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. He reprised his role as Mitch from That ‘70s Show for spinoff That ‘90s Show on Netflix in 2024 and also stared in the dramedy Little Death alongside David Schwimmer, Gaby Hoffman, Talia Ryder, and Dominic Fike. Upcoming, he’s set to start production on thriller The High Stakes, set to release next year.

There will be a lot to look forward to when The Conners premieres its final season, and while it will be sad, it should be exciting to see how it all comes to an end. Plus, with Green joining the fun, you never know what could happen. The Conners’ final season premieres on Wednesday, Mar. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.