Michelle Keegan is officially a mom. The former soap actress has given birth to her first child.

Best known for her role as Tina McIntyre in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street from 2008 to 2014, Keegan, 37, shared on her Instagram on Wednesday that she gave birth to a baby girl on Mar. 6. “Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl,” Keegan wrote alongside a sweet photo of her new little one. “Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25.”

Keegan announced on Dec. 29 that she and husband, Mark Wright, were expecting their first child. “2025 is going to be a special one for us…” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them on the beach and Keegan sporting a growing baby bump. She hasn’t shared too many photos during her pregnancy journey, but it looks like little Palma is as perfect as ever.

Keegan and Wright, an entertainment reporter, got engaged in September 2013 after dating for nine months. They tied the knot in May 2015. Keegan was previously linked with The Wanted’s Max George but split in 2012 after getting engaged the previous year.

Along with Coronation Street, Michelle Keegan is also known for her role as Georgie Lane in the BBC military drama Our Girl from 2016 to 2020. She can most recently be seen in the Netflix British thriller series Fool Me Once as well as the BBC One historical drama Ten Pound Poms. Other credits include the British dramedy Brassic, Strangeways Here We Come, The Keith & Paddy Picture Show, Tina and Bobby, Drunk History, and Ordinary Lies. She also reprised her role as Tina McIntyre for 2008’s direct-to-video film Coronation Street: Out of Africa.

As of now, it’s unknown if Keegan will be working on any projects in the near future. But she will most certainly be taking some time off to spend with her baby and will be on maternity leave for a while. Whenever she does return to acting, fans will be looking forward to it. At least some of her projects are currently streaming, so people will be able to occupy themselves.