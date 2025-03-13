‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink Lands Massive Movie Role as Show’s Final Season Looms

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has landed a major motion picture role that’s a little less ‘strange’ and a little more ‘amazing.’ Sink will join the Amazing Spider-Man‘s crew in the next MCU tentpole.

It’s currently unknown who she’ll be playing alongside Tom Holland, but current speculation is that she’ll be the MCU’s introduction to the X-Men by playing the mutant Jean Grey.

As usual, the MCU film will be produced by Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will helm this new Spider-Man flick.

Plot details are currently unknown, but presumably this will be a significant film for the MCU given that the last Spidey movie, No Way Home, saw Peter Parker decide to go along with the spell cast by Doctor Strange that erases any knowledge of his existence from the world.

It’s a big year for Holland—before he hops on the set of the new Spider-Man later this year, he’s currently filming his starring role in Christopher Nolan’s massive production of The Odyssey, which is based on the classic 8th century Greek epic by Homer.

Sink’s casting in the newest MCU flick comes hot on the heels of the role that made her a star, as the Netflix hit Stranger Things finally ends later this year with the premiere of the fifth and final season.