Ella Langley Concert Canceled Over ‘Serious Security Threat’: Everything We Know

Music superstar Ella Langley had her Friday night concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma cancelled following a “serious security threat.”

Langley’s official Facebook page, with 1.5 million followers, made the cancellation announcement shortly before 6:00 pm local time on Friday, Oct. 9.

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“Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team, the incredibly difficult decision was made to cancel tonight’s show. This decision was made under the advisement of local authorities, the venue, and my security team,” the post began.

“I know how much time, travel, money, and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can’t tell you how sorry I am,” Langley continued. “This is not a decision that was made lightly. I was so looking forward to spending tonight with you, but your safety will always mean more to me than anything else. I refuse to put anyone in harm’s way.”

The post went on to state that details regarding ticket refunds would be shared soon. Oklahoma’s BOK Center, which was slated to host the concert, shared Langley’s message via their Instagram page.

Tulsa’s NewsOn6.com shared that the threat that caused the concert’s cancellation was for a false bomb threat and that police did not find a credible reason to cancel.

The website quoted Tulsa Police Department Captain Richard Meulenberg as saying, “We could not find anything that would make that a credible threat. So we advised the concert folks here, not the BOK, but we advised the group here that was going to perform that we could not find a credible threat; we never advised them they should not continue to have their event. They made the decision upon themselves to cancel the event.”

Langley, 27, is currently in the midst of her The Dandelion Tour, which coincides with her single, “Choosin’ Texas,” having dominated the Billboard chart for the better part of the year. The song holds the all-time record for weeks spent atop the Billboard Top 100, (24 non-consecutive, 22 consecutive).

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, Langley is scheduled to make her next concert stop. Langley will perform at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre.