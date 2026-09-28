Major Country Star Thinks She’ll ‘Lose Everything to Ella Langley’ at CMA Awards

Ella Langley’s choosin’ Texas, and another popular country artist thinks the CMA’s voting association is going to be choosin’ Langley for all the awards.

Kacey Musgraves joked about as much during a recent concert stop in Wisconsin.

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“I’m going to have to really pick out something really pretty to wear whenever I lose everything to Ella Langley,” Musgraves joked while mentioned her CMA nominations to the crowd at the Badger State’s Fiserv Forum.

Musgraves was nominated for five awards earlier this month: Album of the Year for Middle of Nowhere, Song of the Year for “Dry Spell,” Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year for “Horses and Divorces,” and Music Video of the Year for “Dry Spell.”

Langley received nine nominations: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for Dandelion, Musical Event of the Year for “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” Music Video of the Year for “Choosin’ Texas,” and two nominations for both Single of the Year and Song of the Year, both of which were for “Choosin’ Texas” and “Be Her.”

“Choosin’ Texas” recently claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the 23rd consecutive week. That’s the longest run a song has ever had atop the chart.

It’s safe to say, Langley’s going to cash in at least a few of the nine nominations.

A smiling Musgraves clearly holds no ill will toward Langley and acknowledged her fellow artist’s incredible run. “She’s had an amazing run. She’s had a big ass year,” Musgraves told concert goers. She then quoted lyrics from her hit, “Rhinestoned,” referencing getting “all dressed up just to get knocked down.”

Musgraves already has seven CMA awards and has more than a dozen dates remaining on her Middle of Nowhere tour.

Langley and Musgraves won’t know if either of them or another musician(s) will win the CMAs they were nominated for until November. The 60th CMAs will be held November 18 from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.