Oscar Nominee Dies by Suicide: Elliot Graham Was 50

Sad news in the movie industry surfaced in a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s report.

Hollywood figure Elliot Graham died by suicide on Sept. 19, per authorities.

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He was found deceased in an unspecified vehicle, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound noted as the cause of death. (The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the man listed in the medical examiner’s report was the one-time Academy Award nominee.)

Graham was a famed film editor, with the industry recognizing him for his work on the Harvey Milk biopic Milk. Graham was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Film Editing in 2008. (Chris Dickens ultimately won the Oscar for his work on Slumdog Millionaire.)

Graham is also credited with editing the James Bond flick No Time to Die, the MCU flick Captain Marvel, the 2015 Steve Jobs biopic Jobs, and 2006’s Superman Returns.

This is a developing story.