Lionel Richie Sets ‘American Idol’ Return Following Multiple Hospitalizations

Despite his recent health woes that have led to multiple hospitalizations, Lionel Richie is set to return to American Idol.

Richie, who was recently treated for atrial fibrillation, will be returning for American Idol Season 25. Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan will also be returning as judges for the upcoming season.

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The famed singer-songwriter has been a judge on American Idol since its revival in 2018. He appeared in a video while Underwood and Bryan were onstage in Nashville to announce the big news.

“Hello Nashville!” he declared on stage in a video posted on Instagram. “Look at this beautiful crowd. And now, let me tell you something. Some of my greatest friendships have started right here in Nashville, Tennessee. That includes you, Carrie, and Luke. Do you want to share our secret?”

Bryan then said, “I’m so surprised that I’ve been able to keep this a secret. Are you ready, Carrie?”

“We’re coming back for the 25th season of American Idol!” Underwood announced.

After the crowd erupted in applause, Underwood said, “And of course, what would American Idol be without Mr. Ryan Seacrest. He will be back as well.”

Bryan went on to encourage the crowd to tell others about the show’s upcoming auditions. “It’s gonna be legendary, right?” he said.

To which Underwood declared, “Legendary!”

Richie is still recovering following his treatments. He and Earth, Wind & Fire were forced to cancel shows on the Sing a Song All Night tour in San Francisco, Chicago, and Columbus due to his recovery. However, he will be returning to the stage in Las Vegas on October 14.

The singer was hospitalized three times over the past few months. His first hospitalization occurred after he felt “dizzy” and “strange” during a performance in St. Paul. He was transported to the hospital after cutting the show short.