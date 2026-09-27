‘The Hills’ Alum and Wife Welcome Baby No. 2 Following ‘Intense But Quick Unmedicated Labor’

Former The Hills star Brody Jenner announced that he and his wife, Tia Blanco, have welcomed their second child following an unexpected labor.

In his latest Instagram post, Jenner announced the birth of Dolly Jane with photos of the baby girl.

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“We welcomed our precious Dolly Jane Jenner on International World Peace Day 9/21/26,” he wrote. “Mama & baby are in perfect health after an intense but quick unmedicated labor.”

The former reality TV star also shared, “Tia, I’m so proud of you. Watching you become a mom all over again reminded me just how amazing you are. Our family is everything to me, and seeing it grow from 3 to 4 is a feeling I’ll never forget.”

“Officially a girl dad to 2,” he added with a pink heart emoji.

Days before the birth, Blanco posted about how her and Jenner’s babies go past their due dates.

“I do all the ‘natural inducing home methods and both my babies still went past their due dates,” she wrote. “Pretty over the dates & raspberry tea at this point… I guess they’re pretty comfy in there.”

Among those who celebrated the big news was Jenner’s stepsister Khloe Kardashian, who wrote, “What a beautiful baby!!! I adore her name. May god bless you and your stunning family.”

Jenner’s ex, Avril Lavigne, also wrote, “Congratulations!!!”

Meanwhile, Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson, shared, “It goes without saying how absolutely thrilled I am with another baby girl to love! But I’m going to say it anyway! You and Tia are the most amazing parents… Everything a mama and dada should be! I’m already so in love with baby Dolly and have been chomping at the bit to show her off! Thanks for the green light!… I love y’all immeasurably.”

Blanco and Jenner were first romantically linked in spring 2022 and announced they were expecting their first child together less than a year later. They welcomed their first daughter, Honey Raye, just weeks after getting engaged in June 2023.

The couple married in July 2025.