Candace Cameron Bure Was Ready to Quit ‘Brutal’ ‘Special Forces’ Journey Early

Just before the premiere of Special Forces season 5, contestant Candace Cameron Bure admitted she almost quit the show because of the “brutal” physical aspects.

While speaking to Us Weekly, the Full House alum came clean about her near-early exit from Special Forces.

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“I was ready to quit the show. Like, I was ready to quit,” she said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if I want to keep going. It was physically the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life — and yet it was exciting, but brutal.”

Luckily, Cameron Bure was able to push through and stay on the show. “In retrospect — now that I’m not there in the jungle — I’m so glad I participated, said yes, and showed up,” she noted. “I’m really proud of myself for that. But it was really hard – phsycially and mentally – and you learn a lot about yourself, particulately your weaknesses.”

While on the show, contestants are forced to undergo harsh survival training based on military selection processes. Along with the physical endurance, contestants endure mental challenges.

Cameron Bure also admitted that she wasn’t sure how to actually prepare for the show. “I’m a big crybaby,” she declared. “Also, being in perimenopause, your hormones are all over the place. I think that it truly was another reason why I wanted to do it because I was going in hoping I would inspire other women my age going through that. Because sometimes you just don’t even feel like yourself. You don’t feel like you’re in your right mind, and it’s just a matter of hormone balance.”

The actress further revealed she “cried way more than” she cared to admit.

“I don’t even know what we’re gonna watch back,” she pointed out. “I might be cowering and so embarrassed to see what’s gonna happen. I don’t really know.

She then called the interrogations “actually scary” because she didn’t know the directing staff well.

Regarding her biggest takeaway from the show, Cameron Bure said she is not as good of a teammate as she hoped she would be.

“You are fighting for your life out there, and when you get put in those situations, it’s fight or flight. You either stand up to it or you want to run. That’s the emotional reaction that most people have,” she said. “I realize, like, I’m a flyer. Yet you have other people to care for, and that’s where I got really disappointed with myself that I let my fear get the best of me, but that also meant not just for me, but for the other people that I was with.”

Cameron Bure then added that she applied the lessons she learned at home. “I came home from the experience having learned that I could be a better teammate and just apply that to life. I could apply that at home with my husband, as a mom to my kids and as a friend to my friends’ relationships. So, I’m glad that I did the show.”

Special Forces season 5 is set to premiere on Thursday. Along with Cameron Bure, other contestants in the upcoming season include Collin Gosselin, Brandi Glanville, David Charvet, Oliver Hudson, and Matt Barnes.