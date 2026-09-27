‘The OC’ Alum Reveals First Realizing He Was ‘Really Awake Politically’

Former The OC star Adam Brody has revealed when he first realized he was “really awoke politically.”

In a recent interview with GQ, the actor said his political views began to form during the Bush-Gore election in 2000. “I remember when I really awoke politically, it was the Bush/Gore election, and then 9/11 happened eight months later,” he said. “I remember thinking that morning: ‘It’s not so good to have a moron in charge.’”

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Continuing to speak about President Bush, Brody stated, “And, while I do think he’s a lot more civil and honorable [of] a person than who we have leading the government now, I don’t think he’s sharp, not to mention I just disagree with his politics.”

During President Bush’s presidency, Brody condemned him as a “bad leader” and called the Iraq War a “bad thing.”

“We’re still paying for that 25 years later,” the actor pointed out.

Following Bush’s presidency, Brody continued to support political candidates he emphatically believed in. “The first canvass I did with Swing Left was in 2018 for the midterms in Laguna Beach,” he said. “I participated in a somewhat national, but certainly local effort to flip a seat that Dana Rohrabacher used to have. And I did some campaigning in 2008 — I got involved early in the century.”

The actor also said that President Trump’s presidential terms have affected how celebrities advocate politically.

“I think it’s the cycle,” he noted. “The first time Trump was elected, it was inconceivable. It woke everyone. There was so much activism. People were running for office that had never ran before.”

Brody then criticized President Trump, saying it was awful to watch him “defile” the US government, the country, and its reputation. “[He] really pit people against each other,” the actor noted while speaking about Trump’s first term. “I felt like most of the country right away was really against it. It felt very safe to step out against him in the first presidency.”

However, Brody said Trump’s second term has been more powerful. “Corporations were lining up behind him like they hadn’t before,” he said. “People had to risk more to get in front of it. It just felt like the mood wasn’t there. The country decided this is the way it wants to go.”

Regarding how Hollywood has been impacted by Trump’s presidency, Brody claimed the industry has “outspokenly” grown more conservative.

“As one side has more power, it makes sense that it draws people to it for all the human reasons that would be attractive: groupthink, your own well-being, your own money and success,” he explained. “Between COVID, a second Trump term, Israel-Gaza [conflict], it’s really brought out some different beliefs that I was ignorant to, and then disheartened by.”

Brody then added that he hopes there will be a political shift again during the 2026 midterms. “As we start to pick up steam for this election, it’s getting exciting again. We’re starting to feel powerful again.”