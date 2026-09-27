Michael Fishman Speaks out After His Former TV Mom Roseanne Barr Called Him a ‘Little F—ing Worm’ 

Not long after Roseanne Barr publicly slammed him for his response to the Roseanne reboot’s cancellation, Michael Fishman speaks out about his former co-star’s rant.

Fishman had a fallout with Barr following her infamous 2018 Twitter attack against President Obama’s former advisor Valerie Jarrett. Despite the Roseanne reboot being canceled following Barr’s incident, Fishman joined the cast of the spinoff The Conners. Barr’s character was written off the show.

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Last month, Fishman spoke about the Roseanne reboot, stating it was “rightfully canceled.”

During her appearance on the Can’t Be Canceled podcast, Barr claimed that Fishman “hasn’t even taken the time to listen” to what she said about the controversial incident and then called him a “brainwashed bigot.”

Although she also claimed that Fishman had asked her to explain the rant to him in private, Barr gave an unpleasant response.

“I told him, ‘Let me explain this to you, Michael. Go and f– yourself and stay f—ed until the day you die. Don’t f—ing put my name in your f—ing mouth. Shut the f— up,’” she said.

The comedian then addressed Fishman by declaring, “F— you. You have no geopolitical context whatsoever to discuss what I said. Go f— yourself, you little f—ing worm.”

In his most recent Instagram post, Fishman stated he didn’t need to address the “obvious lies or name calling.”

“I chose to live, work, create, and share love,” he shared. “Trust in the truth. Walk with integrity.”

The actor then said, “I know everyone wants a response to Roseanne’s comments and I’ve been clear where I stand, but while I have you, there is something I do want to say.”

Fishman further thanked Barr because she said something he was “too loyal” to say. “Thank you for finally publicly admitting the truth that you and I, and your family, and your team and everyone around us has always known, which is I reached out to you the morning of the tweets, that I gave you the respect of asking for clarity and that I never turned my back.”

The former child star further pointed out that he showed her compassion even though he “vehemently” disagreed with her. He even noted there were some aspects of his relationship with Barr that he “painfully held quiet for her protection.”

“I guess she gave you a glimpse into the darker side of my childhood,” Fishman pointed out. “It’s kind of fitting because you needed a fuller picture [since] you shared a lot of the brightest moments of my life.”

While he has “tremendous gratitude” for his time working with Barr, Fishman said he “might have to” talk more about his experience working on the hit sitcom.

“Now, it’s time to move on,” he stated. “It’s time to turn the page.”

He went on to encourage his former co-star to issue “a retraction or an apology” for what she said about him.

“A lot of the time it’s the people who taught us the values we live by, even if they resent them today,” he added. “Hate, bigotry and politics have ripped families in this country apart. The rage, hate and alienation, I’m going to meet her and all the others with the capacity of my heart.”