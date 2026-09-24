Selena Gomez Opens up About Wanting to Have Her Own Children 2 Years After Revealing She Can’t Conceive

Despite previously revealing she can’t conceive due to her health struggles, Selena Gomez still dreams of having children of her own someday.

During her appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival earlier this month, where she discussed her mental-health-focused Rare Impact Fund, Gomez opened up about “eventually” having children.

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“I think what makes me proud is knowing that we’re truly making a difference… I think there’s a bunch of stigma around everything,” she said, per Daily Mail. “And I have a 13-year-old sister who means the world to me, and eventually I’ll have my own children, and this is something that I don’t want to be taboo.”

She further explained, “I don’t mind if people think it’s ‘out there,’ but I love what we have accomplished, and I think we’ll just continue to grow in that manner and hopefully continue to do great things.”

During a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Gomez confirmed that she couldn’t conceive due to medical reasons.

“I haven’t ever said this,” the Only Murders in the Building star shared. “But I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while. ”

While her journey to motherhood will be “different” from most, Gomez said she wants to be a mother someday.

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it,” she pointed out. “I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.”

Gomez also said the situation has made her “really thankful” for the other outlets for people who want to be mothers. “I’m one of those people,” she noted. “I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different.”

Regarding whether she was going to use surrogacy or adopt, Gomez stated that the child will be “mine.”

“At the end of the day, I don’t care,” she added. “It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Gomez has since married music producer Benny Blanco.