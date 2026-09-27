Carrot Top Released From Hospital Following Alleged Suicide Attempt

Carrot Top has been released from the hospital just days after his alleged Las Vegas suicide attempt.

An insider close to the comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, told TMZ that he is now communicating and talking with his family. He has also returned home and is resting after the hospitalization.

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The media outlet further reported that Carrot Top had attempted suicide at his Las Vegas-area home on September 18. A police report revealed that the comedian was discovered unconscious near his pool. The person who discovered him had called 911 and said they found him awake, but then he passed out.

The 911 caller also said the comedian appeared to be turning blue while unconscious.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Carrot Top’s lawyers revealed that he was hospitalized in critical condition following the ordeal. A rep for the comedian also stated that he was “recovering in the hospital and was receiving the care and support he needed.

“He is now awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve, surrounded by his family and those closest to him,” the rep previously stated. “Humor has always been such an important part of who Scott is and how he connects with people, and that remains true today as he shares moments of humor with the medical staff caring for him.”

The rep further noted, “Many messages from fans have been shared with Scott, including stories from people about how his comedy helped them through difficult periods in their own lives. Hearing those stories and feeling that support has meant a great deal to him during his recovery.”

Another source told PEOPLE that Carrot Top’s inner circle had been “touched” by the “wave of well-wishes” he received from fans amid the hospitalization.

As he continues to recover, Carrot Top’s long-running residency at the Luxor in Las Vegas is on hiatus.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.