A Guitar ‘King’ Has Died: Carvin Jones Was 60

Blues guitarist Carvin Jones, known as “King of Strings,” has passed away. He was 60-years-old.

Jones’ Instagram announced his passing earlier this week, saying in part, “It is with immeasurable sadness that we share that Corvin Keith Anthony Jones, known to his family and friends around the world as Carvin Jones, the “King of Strings,” passed away in the early morning of September 20, 2026.”

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The IG post later added, “Carvin loved being onstage because he loved being with people. He would leave the stage to play in the crowd, turning every show into something shared. That same generosity shaped his life offstage. Basketball was Carvin’s other great love, and he sponsored and coached youth teams. During the pandemic, he created Carvin Cares, using his own money to deliver groceries to elderly residents throughout Phoenix.”

Per news shared by azfamily.com, Jones’ untimely death was a result of prostate cancer. He shared his diagnosis publicly in April 2025.

His successful career included more than 10 albums released, extensive touring, and performing with such music legends as B.B. King, Santana, REO Speedwagon and Joe Cocker.

The musician’s website states, “Carvin has performed at many famous blues festivals around the world and appeared on national television in many countrIes … including 2 appearances on the highly rated late night show Radio 3 on RTVE National Television in Spain which drew 20 million viewers!



“On June 23, 2016 he performed his biggest show to date in Valladolid, Spain. 60,000 Carvin Jones fans were in attendance for Carvin’s 50th Birthday show!”

Guitarist Magazine named Jones “one of the top 50 blues guitarists of all time” in 2021.

Blues rock band, The Stephen Lear Band, paid tribute to Jones in the comment section of his Instagram post, writing, “It was such an honor to have met and played with Carvin here in Colorado. When nobody knew who we were he gave us young guys a chance to get on the stage and prove our blues. He was always so kind to me and I’ll never forget meeting him. Rest in peace Carvinator we love you.”