Reba McEntire Reflects on Last Phone Call She Had With Dolly Parton

As she continues to mourn the loss of her dear friend Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire recalls her last phone call with the late country music legend.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “I’m a Survivor” hitmaker said she and Parton struggled to get in contact because of their busy schedules.

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“Well, it took us a long time to connect because of our schedules and things,” she said. “And it was really special when we finally did connect and get to talk. I didn’t want to keep her. I knew she was busy ’cause she always is, but I didn’t want to let her go.”

Parton notably reached out to McEntire weeks before her sudden death at 80. The country music star had been secretly battling cancer.

“She did call me the last of July, and I was in a meeting, and I missed her call,” McEntire continued. “I tried to get back in touch with her and I couldn’t, [we] never made connection. And then when Lisa Davis, my buddy, called me the morning of the 25th and she said, ‘Dolly’s gone.’ I thought, ‘I’ll never know why she called me.’ So, I’ll find out one day.”

Just after the news broke about Parton’s passing, McEntire took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late singer-songwriter.

“Well, I just got the news that my buddy Dolly passed on to the higher and greater side,” she wrote. “Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never be another you.”

McEntire further wrote, “We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang. Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her.”

The fellow country music noted she would “never forget” the first time she met Parton nor the last time they spoke.

“I hold it with love in my heart,” she added.