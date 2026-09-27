Legendary Actress Among Those Arrested During New York City Protest

Legendary actress Susan Sarandon was among those who were arrested during a recent protest in New York City.

According to the New York Post, the Oscar-winning star, along with Hacks actress Hannah Einbinder, was detained on Thursday amid a protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was speaking at the United Nations General Assembly. The protest was against Netanyahu’s actions against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

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An NYPD spokesperson stated that officers had been responding to reports of an “unscheduled demonstration” that was blocking an intersection.

“Members of the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau issued warnings, advising participants that they should leave,” the spokesperson explained. “They continued to block the intersection.”

New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers detain US actress Susan Sarandon and pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were blocking First Avenue near the United Nations headquarters building, ahead of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, on September 24, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

The spokesperson further stated that multiple individuals who didn’t comply with police orders were taken into custody.

An estimated 104 protestors were detained during the incident.

Before her arrest, Einbinder reportedly had participated in the Jewish Voice for Peace demonstration, which had signs that read “Stop Arming Israel” and “End the Genocide.”

Others detained were Democratic candidate Darializa Avila-Chevalier, city council members Alexa Avilés, Jennifer Gutiérrez, and Chi Ossé, and New York State Assemblywoman Emily Gallagher.

Sarandon’s arrest comes just days after she revealed she was losing work due to her outspoken political views.

“I’ve still had movies taken recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still,” she told reporters at the 2026 Venice Film Festival. “But that’s the power structure.”

The actress also pointed out, “I think there has been a change in terms of the understanding of the situation and the general public, but there are still very strongly held positions within my industry that are held by Zionists and who have not relaxed their feelings towards me.”

“But I found my family, I found my people, and I’m OK,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Einbinder recently stated at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival that she’s more concerned with speaking out for the Palestinians than with her acting career.

“I think what they know is what I know, which is that the cost of not speaking is higher,” she said at the time. “There is a greater toll in not speaking, and you’ve just got to have your priorities straight. I am under no impression that my small career could ever measure up in comparison to even one human life.”

Einbinder then added, “It’s an obligation, and I will always do it.”