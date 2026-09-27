Ed Sheeran Forced to Cancel Performances at Gillette Stadium  

Just as he was getting back on track after the Macklemore drama, Ed Sheeran was forced to cancel his upcoming performances at Gillette Stadium in Boston due to weather.

In a statement on Instagram, Sheeran’s touring team, Messina Touring, revealed the bad news.

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“Due to the severe weather warnings in place in Boston and across New England throughout the weekend and following consultation with local officials, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium,” the statement reads. “The decision was made with the safety of fans, staff and everyone involved in the shows as the top priority.”

Messina Touring then told ticketholders of the performances that refunds were available at the point of purchase. Those who bought tickets through Ticketmaster were automatically refunded.

Although his Boston shows were canceled, Sheeran’s other Loop Tour shows are expected to remain on schedule.

The “Shape of You” hitmaker recently faced criticism after his touring team dropped Macklemore as an opening act following his “Free Palestine” chanting and his performance of the protest song “Hind’s Hall.”

Sheeran claimed in an October 15 Instagram post that Macklemore’s removal from the tour was a promoter decision. In response to the situation, multiple opening acts on the tour dropped out in solidarity with Macklemore.

Sheeran later addressed the situation while performing in Philadelphia.

“This has put me in the middle of an important, passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex issue on the planet,” he said. “[My music] has always been a safe space for everyone. That matters hugely to me. Honoring my commitment to my fans is also completely essential to who I am.”

He also made a $2 million donation to provide global humanitarian aid.