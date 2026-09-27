Former ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Responds to Claims She Cheated on Her Husband

Former Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Demi Engemann is responding to claims that she cheated on her husband, Bret.

The speculation began after Chase McWhorter wrote in a since-deleted social media comment that Engemann “still cheats on Bret like it’s a part time job btw.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

McWhorter made the comment in a post that featured a clip of fellow Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper explaining on the CHEERS! with Avery Woods podcast, where MomTok stands with Demi following her departure from the show.

“As of right now. I think she’s on OK terms with some of the girls. Like I think it’s just cordial,” Draper said during her appearance. However, she pointed out that she would “never again” have a friendship with Demi.

After McWhorter’s remark trended, Engemann made it clear that the comment was far from the truth.

“Things I’ve never done,” she wrote in response to the comment. “1. Cheated on Bret 2. Taken anything Chase McWhorter says seriously.”

Despite the end of her friendship with Draper, Engemann still seems to remain connected with other cast members of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The now-former TV personality was recently spotted with Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews as the group supported Whitney’s husband, Conner Leavitt, while he was a contestant on season 35 of Dancing With the Stars.

Engemann also previously predicted that other castmates were planning to leave the show.

“Listen, I might come and go, but there are people that stay, that want to go but don’t have the balls to go,” she said. “So, I will always be the girl who walks away for my peace and mental health. Like, it’s my opportunity, too, so I can do what I want with that. I don’t regret anything. And I stand by my decision to come and go as I need to.”

Since then, Leavitt and Matthews have announced their departures from the hit reality TV series.