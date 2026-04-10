‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Sparks Romance Rumors With Season 19 Contestant

Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber is sparking romance rumors with actress Janel Parrish amid reports that she and husband Chris Long have separated.

As TMZ reported on Thursday that the Pretty Little Liars star, 37, and Long split a few months ago after nearly eight years of marriage, Parrish was seen cutting a rug with Farber in a video on Instagram.

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The Dancing With the Stars pro, 41, dipped and twisted Parrish in a parking lot in a video he posted to social media with the caption, “She’s still got it @janelparrish” and a fire emoji.

Parrish, who came in third place on Season 19 of the ABC dancing competition alongside Val Chmerkovskiy, reposted the clip to her Instagram Story, writing, “When you ask @sashafarber1 to teach you a dance in the parking lot.” She also commented on Farber’s original video, “thanks for dancing with me as I laughed in your ear very loudly.”

DeuxMoi additionally shared photos on Thursday of Parrish and Farber “getting really cozy” inside Black Market Liquor Bar in Studio City, with an anonymous tipster also claiming that the pair were together on Easter and two other nights this week.

The duo’s followers were immediately dialed in on the chemistry in their dance, with one person commenting, “Soft launch?! whatever it is I am here for it!” Another theorized, “well these two are definitely dating now.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 06: Janel Parrish attends the “Borderlands” Los Angeles Fan Event at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 06, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Parrish and Long have yet to publicly comment on their separation. The Hallmark Channel actress and Long started dating in 2016 and got engaged the following year, with Parrish writing on Instagram at the time, “Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé. I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon. I love you @c_long.”

The two then tied the knot in 2018 in a stunning Hawaii ceremony attended by several of Parrish’s co-stars, including Pretty Little Liars‘ Brendan Robinson and I. Marlene King, as well as Bratz: The Movie‘s Logan Browning and Natalia Ramos.