Julianne Hough and ‘DWTS’ Pro Spark Romance Rumors With New Video

Julianne Hough and Sasha Farber had Dancing With the Stars fans talking after teaming up for a “new trick” on social media.

The Dancing With the Stars host and former pro took their acrobatics out of the ballroom and into the backyard in the video shared to TikTok and Instagram Sunday, showing off as a bikini-clad Hough is turned upside down and over by the shirtless former pro.

“New trick unlocked!!!! TRY IT!!!” Farber captioned the clip on his Instagram account, adding alongside Hough’s tag, “We don’t have fun at all, also this is right before I stepped in dog s—”

Hough had a similar caption on her TikTok post, writing simply, “New trick unlocked!! Try it,” and tagging Farber.

The post had Dancing With the Stars fans wondering if the two were more than just dance partners, with one TikTok user writing, “whats goin on here?” Another asked, “What is going on?! Went straight to the comments,” as a third wrote, “Is this a real couple?”

Others defended the two as just friends, with one person writing, “Sheesh I guess two people can’t post a dance reel without people thinking it’s a hard launch anymore.”

Farber himself seemingly confirmed that the video was platonic as well, writing in the comments alongside several laughing emojis, “@JulesHough that’s two hard launches in one week apparently,” referencing a dance video he had filmed with Season 29 DWTS winner Kaitlyn Bristowe earlier this week that riled up his followers.

This wouldn’t be the first time Farber has found romance in the Dancing With the Stars universe, having previously been married to pro Emma Slater from 2018 until their 2023 split.

Following the divorce’s finalization in May 2024, Farber confirmed in an October 2025 TikTok Live that there were no hard feelings between him and his ex.

“Things don’t always work out in life,” he said. “There’s no point to ever have any hate toward anyone because, what’s the point? So you thank each other for your incredible time you had together—because the time that we did have was amazing—and you move on, and you wish the other person nothing but the best.”

As for Slater’s romance with fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Alan Bersten, Farber said it was “definitely not awkward,” adding, “I’m really happy for her and Alan and I wish them nothing but the best.”

Farber also had a rumored romance with former Dancing With the Stars partner Jenn Tran after he and The Bachelorette alum were paired together for Season 33 of the ABC dance competition.

While the pair never officially confirmed their romance, PEOPLE reported in June that Farber and Tran had split after nearly a year of dating, but that they remained “very good friends.”