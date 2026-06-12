‘Boston Blue’ Star Rumored for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Cast

A Boston Blue star may be making an appearance in a theater near you!

Xochitl Gomez, who plays Penny Bravo on the Blue Bloods spinoff, could be reprising her Marvel role of America Chavez in the upcoming movie Avengers: Doomsday.

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Although nothing has been confirmed or denied as far as Gomez’s potential casting goes, some fans think she could be part of the already massive cast.

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Speaking With Entertainment Tonight last summer, Gomez didn’t deny being involved in Doomsday, but didn’t confirm it either. When asked about what is next for America, she said she had to be “very” tight-lipped, then passed the question off to the fans.

“I mean, I’m excited to see her future,” she said. “I think most importantly— what do you guys want to see? What are you hoping for America’s future? I would love to see that. Hopefully, we’ll cook up something with what y’all put out there. Manifest it!”

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

She also said she’d love to potentially share a scene with Elizabeth Olsen again. Olsen confirmed she is not involved in Doomsday, so that may throw a wrench in fans’ hopes that Gomez could be in Doomsday.

A Polymarket scenario is currently taking bets on which characters will return for Doomsday. While Gomez is on the list, she currently holds no odds, meaning the predictions market is just as undecided on her character’s future as fans are.

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Stars with high Polymarket probabilities of appearing in Doomsday are Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Benedict Wong as Wong and Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

Fans may have to wait until December 18, when Doomsday hits theaters, to find out of Gomez is in the movie or not.

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