‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Sequel Reportedly in the Works With Brad Pitt Returning

No, this is not an April Fool’s Day joke.

There is indeed a sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood coming, it’s written by Tarantino, and Brad Pitt is returning as Cliff Booth. But here’s where it gets weird: David Fincher (Se7en, Zodiac) is directing, and it’ll be released on Netflix.

Fans of Tarantino likely know that his next film was at one point titled The Movie Critic, and probably also know that the director continued the story of Cliff Booth in the movie’s novelization-quasi-sequel Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: A Novel.

Tarantino famously scrapped his plans to make The Movie Critic, opting to ditch the script to write something new. According to multiple sources, it turns out The Movie Critic was actually a semi-sequel to OUATIH with further appearances from Cliff Booth—but Tarantino ended up not wanting to film it, so he gave longtime friend David Fincher his blessing to take on the project.

Word on whether Leonardo DiCaprio will return as Rick Dalton is fuzzy; reputable sources like Deadline have said it’s unlikely, while other sites like The InSneider have claimed DiCaprio is on board. In addition, The Playlist claims Margot Robbie is interested in returning to her OUATIH role alongside Pitt.

As expected, there are no further details on plot, production, casting, or anything else. The fact this movie exists to begin with is more surprising than any attempt at fooling us all today.