‘Dutton Ranch’ Actor Says He Almost Quit After Feeling ‘Misled’ About His Role in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

A high-profile actor says he came close to quitting the Yellowstone spinoff Dutton Ranch after he learned too late that his role wasn’t what he thought he signed up for.

Ed Harris told Variety‘s Marc Malkin at the premiere of Apple TV’s The Dink Monday night that he felt “misled” about the significance of his role on Dutton Ranch. He even said that he told his team to “get me the f— out of here” halfway through the filming of Season 1.

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“Prior to signing on for it, I was talked to quite a bit about what the season was, and what my character was going to do — and that I was one of the four main characters,” Harris said. “And that wasn’t really the case.”

The Apollo 13 actor did not name series creator Taylor Sheridan on Monday night, but said he did express his disappointment at the time. “I said, ‘I’m feeling underused and inconsequential,’ and they kind of went, ‘Oh,’” Harris said. “I’m being told my character will have a little bit more to do [in Season 2]. I was just a little frustrated, to tell you the truth.”

Ed Harris says he felt “misled” about his “inconsequential” role on “Dutton Ranch,” and that halfway through filming Season 1, he was telling his team to “get me the f— out of here.”



“Prior to signing on for it, I was talked to quite a bit about what the season was, and what… pic.twitter.com/StmmazVogC — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2026

After having watched the show, he said he felt it was “pretty good” and that his character — Everett McKinney, a good-humored veterinarian — was “relatively important to the story,” despite his feeling that “it didn’t feel that way” during filming.

He even recalled filming a scene where his character sings in a bar — a moment he says he was told about before he signed on — only to learn that the moment was cut from the show, something he said “really pissed [him] off” and made him think, “F— you people.”

“They said it was too ‘up’ for the dark ending of that episode,” he said, “and that, to me, was reason enough to say I’m voiding my contract.”

It’s unclear if Harris is actually looking to exit the show, as he said in Monday’s interview that he was signed on for the second season, which begins filming in February.

Dutton Ranch, which follows Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) as they leave Montana to build their own ranch in South Texas, launched its series premiere on Paramount+ on May 15. After garnering 12.9 million views in its first week, Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone installment became the most successful debut for an original Paramount+ series since 1923, the prior Yellowstone spinoff.