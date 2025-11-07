David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown Laugh and Hug Each Other After ‘Stranger Things’ Bullying and Harassment Claims

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown were all smiles as they arrived at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere in Los Angeles Thursday following a report of conflict between the on-screen adoptive father and daughter.

Harbour, 50, and Brown, 21, were photographed laughing and embracing one another on the red carpet, with Netflix sharing a video of the co-stars’ hug captioned, “David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown arrive together for one last Stranger Things premiere.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 5 at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Thursday marked the first time the two actors have been seen together following a Nov. 1 report from The Daily Mail that claimed Brown had filed a bullying and harassment claim against Harbour before they started shooting Season 5 of the Netflix hit.

The outlet’s source claimed “there were pages and pages of accusations” made against Harbour, none of which were of a sexual nature, and that the investigation into those accusations “went on for months.” The Enola Holmes star reportedly had a representative with her on set while filming the fifth season.

Neither Brown nor Harbour has responded to the reports of their conflict. Representatives for Netflix have also kept quiet about the allegations.

Brown and Harbour have previously spoken about how their off-screen dynamic mirrored their on-screen relationship, with The Electric State actress telling fans at PaleyFest in 2018 that there were ups and downs with Harbour.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour attend the after party for the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 5 on November 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

“We went through so many different emotions… we get angry at each other, we are like father and daughter,” Brown said at the time, according to Refinery29. “We got angry at each other,” the then-14-year-old continued, adding that she and Harbour “would express our feelings on and off the set, and… those scenes were so raw and real that the reward is the scenes.”

In 2021, Harbour said on the That Scene with Dan Patrick podcast that he had a “deep fatherly affection” toward Brown, as he got to know her on Stranger Things before “any of this big fame hit.”

“I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry,” he said at the time. “I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with. And I’ve just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her.”

Stranger Things Season 5 premieres with Volume 1 on Nov. 26 on Netflix, followed by Volume 2 on Dec. 25, and the series finale on Dec. 31.



