‘Stranger Things’: Millie Bobby Brown Filed Harassment and Bullying Claims Against David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown reportedly filed a lengthy complaint against her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour ahead of the fifth and final season of the Netflix hit.

The Daily Mail reported Saturday that Brown, who has played Eleven since the supernatural drama made its debut in 2016, formally complained about Harbour, who plays Eleven’s adoptive dad, Jim Hopper, before filming for Season 5 began.

The Electric State star, 21, “filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season,” the Daily Mail‘s source claimed, adding that “there were pages and pages of accusations” made against Harbour, 50, and that the investigation into those accusations “went on for months.”

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour attend Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Brown’s claims against Harbour reportedly did not include any harassment complaints of a sexual nature.

While the results of the alleged investigation into Brown’s claims have not been made public, the actress did reportedly have a personal representative with her on the set of Season 5 prior to the end of filming in December 2024.

Brown and Harbour have previously spoken about how their off-screen dynamic echoed their on-screen relationship, with the Enola Holmes actress telling fans at PaleyFest in 2018 that there were ups and downs emotionally with Holmes.

“We went through so many different emotions… we get angry at each other, we are like father and daughter,” Brown said at the time, as per Refinery29. “We got angry at each other,” the then-14-year-old continued, adding that she and Harbour “would express our feelings on and off the set, and… those scenes were so raw and real that the reward is the scenes.”

Actors David Harbour and Millie Brown attend the after party for the premiere of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” at Mack Sennett Studios on July 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In 2021, Harbour revealed on the That Scene with Dan Patrick podcast that he had a “deep fatherly affection” toward Brown, as he met her before “any of this big fame hit.”

“I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry,” he continued. “I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with. And I’ve just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her.”

Stranger Things Season 5 premieres with Volume 1 on Nov. 26 on Netflix, followed by Volume 2 on Dec. 25, and the series finale on Dec. 31.