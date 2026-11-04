Rockstar to Miss Band’s Tour ‘to Handle Some Important Matters at Home’

Dave Beste, bassist for rock band Rival Sons, is not a part of the band’s current U.S. fall tour.

Less than two weeks ago, the band posted a message on their Instagram account to announce that Beste would be stepping away from the band ahead of their fall tour, which kicked off Oct. 30. Additionally, the band pledged their support to the bassist.

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“We want to let you know that our brother and bandmate, Dave Beste, will unfortunately not be joining us on the upcoming ‘Domestic Bliss Tour,’ the band’s IG post began. “Dave needs to temporarily step aside to handle some important matters at home, and the band fully supports this decision.”

The band’s tour will last just under a month and is currently set to conclude in Fort Wayne on Thanksgiving weekend.

In Beste’s absence the band has brought in Darwin Johnson, who plays bass for Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals.

Rival Sons formed in 2009 and have released eight albums. Beste joined the band in fall 2013, replacing their original bassist, Robin Everhart. Five of the band’s eight albums were released after Beste began slappin’ the bass for the group.

In 2019, the band toured with Stone Temple Pilots and gained recognition for their album released that same year, Feral Roots, which featured the single, “Too Bad.” The song peaked at number 13 on the U.S. Billboard Rock charts and earned the band a Grammy nomination for “Best Rock Performance” at the 2020 Grammys. In the same year, the album was also nominated for a Grammy, in the category of “Best Rock Album.”

The band is expected to drop a new album at some time in 2027, which will be their first since releasing two in 2023. Prior to their new album and Beste’s expected return, the band has 19 schedule tour dates remaining until their final show of the tour in Fort Wayne on Nov. 29.