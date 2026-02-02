Grammy Winner Shows up to Ceremony Completely Covered With Black Mask

Dressed to impress, Grammy winner Gesaffelstein stepped out for the 2026 ceremony, completely covering his face with a black mask.

The French DJ/producer wore a classic black suit and bowtie, with matching black gloves, for the iconic event. He later won Best Remixed Recording. He previously remixed Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” and was featured in “Killah.”

Gesaffelstein arrives on the carpet at the 68th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

However, he did not make a speech while accepting the award. Instead, he bowed before walking off the stage.

He was also nominated for Best Album of the Year for his work on Lady Gaga’s album, Mayhem.

Gesaffelstein wears the mask publicly throughout the rollout and support for his third studio album, Gamma.

Lady Gaga previously praised him, telling Fader, “It was important to work with people that were going to collaborate well with me. He’s amazing. He’s super interesting. He has a very interesting way of working.”

She continued to share her admiration for Gesaffelstein by telling Rolling Stone last spring, “I’m so in awe of his work on that record. And we had a good time making it together. The bridge just pops off, and it’s going to be total mayhem, a good time.”