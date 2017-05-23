‘The Dark Tower’ To Feature ‘Cujo’ Easter Egg

When the trailer for The Dark Tower premiered, eagle-eyed viewers were treated to a few subtle Stephen King references, giving the impression that the film could be part of a Stephen King Cinematic Universe. When speaking with IGN, King confirmed that there are more nods to other King stories to be seen in the finished film, including the titular rabid dog from his book Cujo.

When King was asked about the references to his other works, he revealed, “If viewers who are familiar with my work look very closely, they might see Cujo. Keep an eye out for Cujo in New York City.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In his novel, Cujo was a St. Bernard that, while chasing an animal, got infected with rabies, leading him to terrify a family.

We’ve previously seen a photograph that showed what audiences assumed to be the Overlook Hotel, which is the setting of The Shining, and also guessed that we could glimpse Pennywise’s decrepit amusement park from It, so the appearance of Cujo only solidified that those connections were correct.

UP NEXT: Here’s How Everyone Reacted To That Nightmarish ‘It’ Clip Last Night

Only a month after The Dark Tower‘s release, the newest live-action adaptation of his novel It will hit theaters, which is already gearing up to be one of the biggest films of the year. The original mini-series from 1990 is beloved among horror and Stephen King fans, but considering it had to be created on a made-for-TV budget, the film couldn’t entirely explore the book’s themes as best it could.

This year’s It will focus on the story’s Losers Club, the young children who band together to face off against a monstrous entity that appears to the children as a clown. The film has already earned an R rating, confirming that it will delve into much darker and violent territory than previously seen.

MORE NEWS: Spike Releases Terrifying New Teaser For Stephen King’s The Mist Series

In addition to getting two different theatrical adaptations of Stephen King stories, fans will also get to witness the 10-episode series The Mist, based on King’s novella. The original story and previous live-action film focused on the residents of a small town who get trapped in a grocery store as a fog rolls into town, containing unspeakable horrors. The TV series coming to Spike, however, expands the scale of the story and features multiple groups of survivors and chronicles how they all react to the terrifying turn of events in the sleepy town.

[H/T IGN]