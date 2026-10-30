Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star Returning

Colin Donnell is returning to Chicago Med.

After leaving the popular NBC drama in 2019, Donnell is back, reprising his role as Dr. Connor Rhodes.

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PEOPLE reports that Donnell is returning to the cast for a pair of episodes in season 12, which includes the fall finale, slated to air on Dec. 9. Per PEOPLE, Dr. Rhodes will appear to assist with a complicated heart surgery to be performed on a young patient.

Donnell, 44, was cast in a main role on Chicago Med from the series’ first season until part of the way through the fifth season. He’s been absent from the cast for seven years.

In his time away from the show, Donnell kept busy in front of the screen. His post-Chicago Med TV roles include Love on Iceland, To Catch a Spy, Irreverent, FBI: International, and Zero Day.

Prior to being cast as Dr. Rhodes, Donnell made a name for himself on Broadway, in film, and on the small screen. Jersey Boys and Anything Goes are among the shows he performed on Broadway. He also was part of the cast for the Mamma Mia! tour. His film credits include Every Secret Thing, which starred Elizabeth Banks and Dakota Fanning, and 2019’s Almost Love.

On the small screen, Donnell’s resume includes appearances in Arrow and The Affair before landing the Chicago Med role.

“Dr. Connor Rhodes was the very first character fans met in the opening scene of Chicago Med’s premiere episodes in 2015, “Showrunner Allen MacDonald told PEOPLE. “And he’s one of my absolute favorites in the history of the series, so bringing him back has been an absolute priority for me since I joined the show. I’m so thrilled that Colin Donnel has agreed to return his iconic role.”

New episodes of Chicago Med air on Wednesday nights on NBC.