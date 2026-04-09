‘Chicago Med’ Reveals Dr. Charles’ Fate After Cliffhanger

Chicago Med has finally revealed Dr. Charles’ fate.

Last week’s episode of the NBC medical drama ended on a cliffhanger that saw Oliver Platt’s character collapsing in the final seconds.

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Spoilers beyond this point about Season 11, Episode 16 of Chicago Med (“Altered States”).

In last week’s episode, “The Book of Charles,” Dr. Charles was struggling with his own mental health at work after experiencing a harrowing call while working the suicide hotline. This led to him disagreeing with patients to the point they risked their lives to be heard, and having to take some time for himself so he wasn’t so overwhelmed. By the end, though, it finally caught up to him, and he collapsed in his office, but not before being taken back in time to his childhood home and his mother.

Pictured: Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

In Wednesday’s episode, “Altered States,” Dr. Charles continues to talk with his mother while unconscious about how he’s feeling, especially after the disastrous call. But he’s not there to talk to his mother; he’s there to confront something from his past, where it all started. Meanwhile, in the real world, it takes a while for anyone to check on him, but when Sharon eventually does, she sees him on the floor, unconscious, in his office, and she calls for help.

“I think he may be having a stroke,” Sharon tells Dean over the phone.

Back with Dr. Charles in his mind, he next visits a young Ripley in what seems to be juvenile detention, and he does not want to talk to Dr. Charles. Ripley is upset at him for abandoning him, and after Dr. Charles says he didn’t abandon him, he’s confronted by present Ripley, who tells him he’s “such a fraud.”

Pictured: (l-r) Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, Deanna Dunagan as Margaret Charles — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Dr. Charles also comes face-to-face with his daughter, Robin, and his ex-wife, Sue, and neither conversation goes over so well. As he continues to be confronted by people from his past, his co-workers are doing all they can to save him. This includes brain surgery. And some of the Gaffney staff are reflecting on their relationship with Dr. Charles.

What really pushes Dr. Charles over the edge is finding his father once again in his car in the garage with the car on, killing himself. Although he finds him in time, his father locks him in the car and starts the engine again. This all happens as Dr. Charles is crashing on the operating table, but just as he succumbs to the fumes, he’s broken out of the car, and he’s been resuscitated. By the episode’s end, Dr. Charles wakes up with Sharon by his side, and he is talking like normal, albeit a bit weaker.

It can be assumed this won’t be the end of the storyline. What he went through is tough on anyone, mentally and physically. His road to recovery could be a long one, but it’s clear he has a good support system, both at home and at work. Make sure to tune in to new episodes of Chicago Med on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock, to see what happens.