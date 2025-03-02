Stepping out for an evening of excitement, beloved 95-year-old actress June Squibb hit the red carpet of the 2025 Oscars.

The longtime actress made her grand entrance wearing a gorgeous sequined floral gown while walking the big event with a cane. Her film Inside Out 2 has been nominated for Best Animated film.

June Squibb attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The sequel follows Riley as she enters puberty and experiences brand-new, more complex emotions. While she tries to adapt to her teen years, her older emotions attempt to adapt to the possibility of being replaced.

The film starred Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, and Kensington Tallman. Squibb portrayed the role as Nostalgia, the eldest emotion inside Riley’s mind.

Inside Out 2 is going up against Flow, Memoir of a Snail, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and The Wild Robot for the Oscars’ Best Animated Feature award.

Along with Inside Out 2, Squibb has been involved in other highly successful Disney projects, including Toy Story 4, Soul, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.