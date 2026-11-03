‘Little People, Big World’ Family Member Dies

The father of Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff has passed away.

Amy’s father, Gordon Knight, died in early October at age 97. News of Gordon’s death was first shared publicly by his grandson, Jacob Roloff. Jacob took to his Instagram account to memorialize his grandpa.

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“My grandpa passed away 3 weeks ago,” Jacob posted, along with several pictures of his grandfather. “Haven’t necessarily slowed down enough to process that properly. I always hoped and looked forward to visiting him and my grandma in Michigan as a kid.”

Knight, born in Michigan, had eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He spent his working days as an engineer with Ford Motor Company and served in the Korean War.

“Going to miss him very very very much but I’m glad I found the time to go up and see him every summer in these last 4 years with (his son), after far too long of a gap,” Jacob’s IG post continued.

Amy often referenced her dad on social media and did so again while replying to Jacob’s post. “So beautifully said Jacob. I’m going to miss him lots too,” Amy replied in the comments. “So many memories. Never often enough to take all you four kids to see grandma and grandpa over the years. I’m happy you had a chance to go and visit grandpa with me as an adult. I hope each one of you will have a special fond memory of him.”

Both Amy and Jacob were regulars on Little People, Big World, which premiered in winter 2006 on TLC and aired for nearly two decades. The series, which included nearly 400 episodes, followed Roloff’s family throughout their daily lives. Several Roloff family members, including Amy, have dwarfism.

The show’s series finale hit airwaves in 2024.

A memorial service will be held for Knight in early January at Michigan’s North Lake United Methodist Church.