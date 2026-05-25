29-Year-Old Oscar-Nominated Actress Heavily Predicted to Appear in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

While the cast of Avengers: Doomsday is already stacked, Polymarket bettors are already predicting another famous face will appear.

The company is currently hosting a prediction market for “Which characters will appear in Avengers: Doomsday?” and a series a yes/no wagers. The top choice for a late cast addition (or surprise cameo) is a star who hasn’t appeared in live action since a 2023 movie cameo (and before that, a 2021 Disney+ show).

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The current leading Polymarket odds for an Avengers: Doomsday return say Hailee Steinfeld will come back as Kate Bishop, the mentee of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). This possibility sits at 84% as of press time.

Hailee Steinfeld (Credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Kate was the second lead of the 2021 Christmas-adjacent Marvel show Hawkeye, which only got one season, despite positive fan reaction. Steinfeld, an Oscar nominee for 2010’s True Grit, next reprised the role for a cameo in The Marvels, but there has been no word on what’s next for the character.

Steinfeld’s life and career has only gotten busier since then, starring in the 2025 smash horror hit Sinners and welcoming a child with her new husband, NFL player Josh Allen.

Has she still had time to pop in for an Avengers 5 cameo? We’ll find out when the movie hits theaters on Dec. 18.

The Avengers: Doomsday cast is currently confirmed to include Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and many, many others, including members of the previous 20th Century Fox X-Men franchise.