Which ‘Selling Sunset’ Cast Members Will Return for Season 10?

Following Chrishell Stause’s exit from Selling Sunset — and Christine Quinn’s return — the show will be without several more cast members for its 10th season.

Mary Bonnet, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani and Sandra Vergara have reportedly been fired from the Netflix reality series, TMZ reported on Tuesday. Alanna Gold also announced that she will not be returning.

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TMZ reports that Bonnet, Hernan, Lazkani and Vergara were informed in April that their contracts would not be renewed ahead of production on the new season, which started filming this week in Los Angeles.

The rest of the cast was reportedly “shocked by the development,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that Bonnet, who has been a cast member since the show’s inception, “thinks it’s best for her mental health right now” to take a step back and focus on “her business and other projects.”

Bonnet admitted during an appearance on the Casual Chaos podcast in January that she wasn’t sure if she’d return. “It depends on the dynamic in the office, honestly,” she said at the time. “It depends on the level of toxicity that they’re allowing.”

For her part, Gold announced in an Instagram video that she will not be returning. “End of one chapter, beginning of another,” she captioned the video. “Thank you for all the love and support through this wild journey. I’m really excited for what’s next.”

So who is returning to Selling Sunset for Season 10? Bre Tiesi and Amanza Smith will reportedly be there, as will original cast members Christine Quinn and Heather El Moussa, both of whom took a break from filming for a while.

Another big change happening in the Netflix reality world: the cast of Selling the OC was also reportedly recently told they won’t be filming this year as Selling Sunset takes priority. Us Weekly reports that Selling the OC star Alex Hall is currently in negotiations to join the upcoming season of Selling Sunset.

What’s more, Netflix’s New York spinoff, Selling the City, will not return for another season.