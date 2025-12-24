Chris Evans Returns to Marvel in New ‘Avengers’ Trailer

One of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is returning to the silver screen.

Despite passing his shield on and aging into an elderly man in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America (played by Chris Evans) will appear in the MCU’s next major team-up, Avengers: Doomsday.

Evans’ return to the franchise has been a foregone conclusion for about a year now, even though Anthony Mackie’s character Sam Wilson has now taken up the mantle of Captain America.

On the press tour for his last movie, the romantic comedy Materialists, Evans told the press he would not be appearing in the movie, saying that “it’s sad to be away. It’s sad to not be back with the band.” Clearly, that was a fabrication.

Chronologically, 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger is the first film in the long and lengthy timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has since spanned 37 films and has grossed a whopping $32 billion in total, although box office numbers for the franchise have been on a steady decline since Endgame.

Series directors Joe and Anthony Russo wrote on Instagram today, “The character that changed our lives. The story that brought us all here together. It was always going to come back to this.”

Evans isn’t the only Avengers alum to retire from the series and then return for this star-studded entry: Robert Downey Jr. is also reappearing in the series, although this time he’ll be playing the villainous Doctor Doom instead of the superhero Iron Man, who passed away in Endgame.

Watch the first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday below.