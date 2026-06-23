Why Taylor Swift Wasn’t Embarrassed by Travis Kelce’s Recent Public Stunt

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce turned heads while courtside at a Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game. He chugged a beer while the crowd cheered and partner Taylor Swift watched.

The pop star covered her face with her hands while Kelce performed the stunt, which some viewers believed to be embarrassment. However, another camera angle revealed that she actually laughed while watching.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Additionally, one insider spoke to sources and learned that she enjoys Kelce’s personality. This includes beer-chugging in a packed basketball arena.

Travis Kelce living on the jumbotron 🍻



Wait for Taylor's reaction 😂 pic.twitter.com/Um9R8V5X3k — ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2026

“People compare Travis to the polished, artistic men Taylor dated before, but that’s missing the point,” a source told writer Rob Shuter for his Substack exclusive.

“After years of complicated, image-conscious relationships, Travis feels refreshingly real. He’s confident, grounded, and completely comfortable in his own skin.”

This revelation comes as fans of the celebrity couple await news of a wedding. Reports have circulated for many months regarding the upcoming ceremony.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

Some reports indicated that the wedding would happen in Rhode Island in June. Others pointed to a July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Polymarket traders have gotten in on the action while making wagers about several wedding aspects. Some have placed bets on the wedding date while others have bet on the celebrities who will attend.

According to traders, they believe there is a 95% chance that Kelce and Swift will exchange vows by Aug. 31. This certainly fits with the report of a July 3 wedding.

The Polymarket traders currently believe there is only a 10% chance that the ceremony will take place before June 30.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $20, Get $50 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

In terms of celebrity guests, one figure stands out as the overwhelming favorite. Polymarket traders give Patrick Mahomes a 94% chance to attend. This is understandable considering he and Kelce play on the same NFL team. They are also business partners in a Kansas City steakhouse.

Selena Gomez has an 89% chance to attend while Este Haim has an 87% chance to attend. Other potential options include Brittany Mahomes at 87%, Jack Antonoff at 86%, and Gracie Abrams at 74%.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.