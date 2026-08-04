Ravens Receiver Lands $140 Million Extension Ahead of 2026 Season

The Baltimore Ravens are rewarding a prominent player on the offense with a contract extension worth $140 million.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers, the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has agreed to a four-year extension that includes $108 million in guaranteed money.

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He will earn an average of $35 million per year while trying to help the Ravens reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2012.

The Florida native has spent all three seasons of his career in Baltimore while appearing in 50 games. He has posted more than 1,000 yards receiving in two of these seasons, including a career-high 1,211 in 2025.

Flowers has 14 receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns, and he is a two-time Pro Bowler.

The Ravens now enter a season of change. The team will kick off the 2026-27 campaign with a new head coach in Jesse Minter, a defensive-minded man who takes over after John Harbaugh’s 18-year tenure.

This team missed the playoffs last season after ending the regular season with a loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, it will aim to take back the AFC North.

The Polymarket traders believe that the Ravens will achieve this. These traders give the Ravens a 49% chance to win the division for the third time in four seasons.

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The Cincinnati Bengals, the only team not to change head coaches ahead of the 2026 season, rank second in the AFC North market at 34%. The Steelers rank third at 14% while the Cleveland Browns rank fourth with a mere 3% chance to win the division.

Of course, winning the division is only a small goal for the Ravens, a team featuring two-time MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback. This team has the end goal of making a deep run in the playoffs and reaching the Super Bowl.

The 2012 season marked the last time the Ravens reached the Super Bowl. They ended that season as champions after defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

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Since that win, the Ravens have reached the AFC championship one time (2023). They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Polymarket traders believe that the Ravens can return to the conference championship and win it. They list the Jackson-led team as the favorites to win the AFC at 17%.

Other AFC contenders include the Buffalo Bills at 14%, Los Angeles Chargers at 10%, Chiefs at 10%, and New England Patriots at 9%. The Patriots reached Super Bowl 60 last season but lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

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