Dodgers Player Injured, But the Team Traded for Replacements Just in Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a lucky feat. The team traded for two catchers right as starter Dalton Rushing suffered an injury.

The World Series champ has landed on the Injured List due to a “slight tear” in his elbow ligament. He will miss some time as the Dodgers move forward with the rest of the regular season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With Rushing heading to the IL and Will Smith continuing to recover from a neck injury, the Dodgers will have to turn to other options. Luckily, the defending champions just traded for two catchers.

The Dodgers reacquired Ben Rortvedt from the Mets in exchange for pitcher Chayce McDermott. The team also acquired Hunter Feduccia from the Rays in a deal involving minor leaguers Jack Suwinski and Jacob Kmatz.

Rookie Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. stepped into action immediately after Rushing’s injury, but the expectation is that Rortvedt will take the lion’s share of starts moving forward.

This is a role with which Rortvedt has experience. The Wisconsin native landed with the Dodgers ahead of the trade deadline last season. He started 15 of the 18 games in which he appeared down the stretch.

He played a key role closing out the regular season and then he did so during the playoffs. He started four games and ended the season as a World Series champion.

The Dodgers currently lead the National League West with a 69-45 record, and the team’s plan is to maintain the advantage over the Diamondback (60-54). The depth at the catcher position will play an important role in this quest.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

Will the Dodgers win the National League? The Polymarket traders certainly believe so. These traders give the Los Angeles-based team a 50% chance to do so. The Brewers are second at 16% while the Braves are third at 11%.

The Diamondbacks are considered far out of contention for the National League crown at a mere 2%.

The traders also view the Dodgers as the overwhelming favorites to win the World Series for the third consecutive season. These traders give the Dodgers a 40% chance.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

The Yankees are currently listed at 10% after the trade deadline passed. The Brewers are listed at 9% in the World Series rankings while the Braves are at 7%.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.