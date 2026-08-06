NFL Player Injures Knee During Practice, Out 8-10 Weeks

The Chicago Bears are dealing with an injury to a high-profile free agent addition, one that will keep him out of the lineup for the first few weeks of the season.

Safety Coby Bryant, who joined the team after winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, injured his left knee during Monday’s practice session. He is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks of action.

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The safety sustained the injury during one-on-one drills in training camp. He reportedly hyperextended his knee. He also has a bone bruise and a small fracture. Although he is not expected to undergo surgery.

This injury only further exacerbated a depth issue on the team. Backup safety Elijah Hicks has been on the Physically Unable to Perform List. He was the only other safety on the team with NFL experience.

Bryant, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Seahawks. He appeared in 58 games, starting 34, and posted 227 total tackles. He added seven interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and two sacks.

Bryant most recently started three playoff games for the Seahawks. He tallied two passes defensed and 10 tackles while helping the Seahawks win the NFC and then Super Bowl 60.

The Ohio native joined the Bears during the offseason after signing a three-year, $40 million contract. He was expected to play a big role on the defense while helping the Bears defend the NFC North title.

Now, however, the team will have to move forward with him temporarily sidelined.

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The NFC North is one of the most competitive divisions in all of professional football, which makes it difficult to predict which team will actually win the right to host a playoff game.

If you ask Polymarket traders in early August, they will put their trust in the Detroit Lions. These traders give the Lions a 36% chance to win the NFC North after missing the playoffs last season.

The traders list the Green Bay Packers in second place at 28%. The Chicago Bears slot in third overall at 22% while the Minnesota Vikings are last at 15%.

Last season, the Bears won the division with an 11-6 record. The Packers made the playoffs after posting a 9-7-1 record.

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The Vikings finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs. The Lions finished with a 9-8 record as well, but ended the season fourth in the division due to tiebreakers.

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