Taylor Swift Spotted at Recording Studio Amidst New ‘Taylor’s Version’ Speculation

Popstar Taylor Swift might be doing something other than planning the wedding of the century.

Presumably just a few weeks away from her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce, which many speculate will happen over the Fourth of July weekend, Swift was spotted at a popular New York City music studio. This comes as Polymarket bettors wonder if a new “Taylor’s Version” LP is on the way.

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Could she have been laying down wedding tracks or maybe a honeymoon playlist? We don’t know that answer. But we do know that Swift was spotted getting into a vehicle outside of Electric Lady Studios in the Big Apple in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The “Fortnight” singer was reportedly in the studio overnight.

Just Jared reported that Swift entered the studio early Monday evening and when she exited on Tuesday, friends Alana and Danielle Haim, of the rock band Haim, followed close by.

Swift’s most recent album, The Life of a Showgirl, was released in late October and quickly became the best selling album of 2025. The Life of a Showgirl spent 12 weeks on the Billboard top 200.

“The Fate of Ophelia,” which was the lead single off of Swift’s October album, spent 10 weeks on top of the Billboard charts and was Swift’s 13th No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Whether Swift was busy recording a new album or just scratching an itch to do something musically before her nuptials remains to be seen. But that hasn’t stopped Polymarket bettors from playing the prediction market as it relates to Swift’s next lyrical move.

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Bettors see a 68% chance that Swift release a re-recorded version of her debut album, Taylor Swift, prior to year’s end.

Will Taylor Swift release "Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)" in 2026?

The bet stipulates that any release must have a designation of “Taylor’s Version” in the title or be acknowledged by Swift as a re-recording.

While bettors and Swifties alike play the waiting game, wedding plans are seemingly taking center stage. Before long, the beginning of this cruel summer could conclude with a love story.

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