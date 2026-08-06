Giants Player ‘Crashed Into’ Fire Truck ‘Which Then Rolled Over His Foot,’ Report Claims

San Francisco Giants center fielder Harrison Bader will continue to miss time while recovering from a scooter crash.

Bader, who has not played since May 29 due to plantar fasciitis, had to be transported to a hospital in the pre-dawn hours of July 29. A scooter he was riding reportedly collided with a fire truck, and then the vehicle’s wheel rolled over his left foot and caused significant damage.

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“On July 26, at approximately 1:53 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision in the area of the 2200 block of Greenwich Street in the Cow Hollow District,” authorities said in a statement to MLB.com.

“One patient was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

I've confirmed the SF Chronicle's report about Harrison Bader's scooter accident.



Additionally, witnesses tell me Bader was seen drinking at bars in San Francisco hours before the accident, in different neighborhoods. He was leaving Balboa Cafe when he was injured on the scooter… — Matt Lively (@mattblively) July 31, 2026

The San Francisco Police Department did not confirm that the 32-year-old Bader was the injured person.

However, the Giants announced that he had been involved in an accident. The team also said that it would suspend his salary until he is able to return to the lineup.

Bader ultimately saw a foot and ankle specialist in Indianapolis after the accident, but it had been previously scheduled. The injury changed the visit.

“Over the weekend, Harrison Bader was involved in an accident that has delayed Harrison’s prior treatment timeline for plantar fasciitis and, unfortunately, his return to the field,” team president of baseball operations Buster Posey said in the statement.

“We are still investigating the circumstances of the accident, but will be suspending payment to Harrison until he is able to resume performing services for the Club.”

This marks the second time that a scooter accident has led to issues for Bader. He previously served a 19-game suspension from the University of Florida after a 2014 scooter accident.

The New York native appeared in 30 games prior to the issues with plantar fasciitis and his accident. He posted 18 hits, five home runs, and 14 RBIs.

The Giants will continue with the season while Bader continues to miss much of his first season in the Bay Area.

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This will ultimately be a lost season for the Giants, who rank fourth in the National League West with a 48-67 record. This is not a team that will contend for a World Series title this season.

The Polymarket traders have recognized the team’s struggles while placing bets about the National League champion, the World Series champion, and the teams that will appear in the postseason.

The Giants rank at the bottom of the list in all of these categories. For example, the traders give the team a mere 1% chance to make the postseason. This puts them in the same realm as the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, and Athletics.

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For comparison, the Atlanta Braves have a 98% chance to make the postseason. The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 97% chance. The Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, and Chicago Cubs all rank in the 90% club, according to the Polymarket traders.

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