Commanders Defender Announces Surprise Retirement Amid Training Camp

The Washington Commanders are making a pair of roster moves to account for a surprising decision early in training camp.

Ahkello Witherspoon, a 31-year-old veteran cornerback, has decided to retire from the NFL. As a result, the Commanders have placed him on the reserve/retired list. They have also signed Fabian Moreau to fill Witherspoon’s roster spot.

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The move happens as the Commanders prepare for the first week of the preseason. They will face off with the Miami Dolphins on Friday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. ET.

Witherspoon never played for the Commanders. He had recently joined the team after spending the last three seasons with the Rams. He missed 11 games last season due to a broken scapula.

A third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Witherspoon began his career with the San Francisco 49ers. He spent four seasons in the Bay Area and appeared in 47 games. He then joined the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The Commanders had signed Witherspoon while seeking to drastically improve the defense. This unit ranked last in the NFL in total defense last season while allowing 384.3 yards per game. It ranked 28th in pass defense.

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The Commanders reached the NFC championship in 2024, Jayden Daniels’ rookie season. Last season, injuries sidelined him for large chunks of the season. The injuries and the defensive struggles played a role in the team going 5-12 and missing the playoffs.

While the Commanders are now healthy, the Polymarket traders do not yet believe that this team will win the NFC East. These traders have the Commanders listed third among the four teams.

The Philadelphia Eagles are the current favorites at 38%. The Dallas Cowboys are second at 31%. The Commanders are third at 17% while the New York Giants are last at 13%.

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In terms of the overall NFC, the Commanders are near the very bottom of the Polymarket rankings. The traders give this team a mere 3% chance to win the conference and reach Super Bowl 61.

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