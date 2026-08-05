Yankees Promote Top Prospect to MLB Roster — See Their Current World Series Odds

The New York Yankees have promoted a top prospect to provide reinforcements during a season full of injuries and inconsistent play.

George Lombard Jr., a 21-year-old Miami native, was called up to the majors on Tuesday. He made his MLB debut against the Cardinals while playing shortstop and adding to the batting rotation.

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The prospect quickly made an impact. He hit a home run during the fifth inning and helped propel the Yankees to a 2-0 win. He also turned in a double play while showing he could perform on the big stage.

George Lombard Jr.'s first big league hit is a HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/PkX99Fa9aH — MLB (@MLB) August 5, 2026

The promotion occurred as part of a busy week of roster moves. The Yankees also added outfielder Heliot Ramos (No. 34) to the active roster and recalled right-handed pitcher Yerry de los Santos (No. 73) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The week’s moves also included the Yankees optioning shortstop Anthony Volpe and outfielder Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A.

Interestingly, the Yankees only promoted Lombard after other options failed to materialize. General manager Brian Cashman had tried to trade for a shortstop. He couldn’t put a deal together, so he promoted Lombard.

“We engaged everybody,” Cashman said, per ESPN. “We tried to evaluate all opportunities in the marketplace.

“And, with that being said, I don’t think there were a lot of opportunities that existed that were upgrades for us. We like the players we have and we like the players we have on the come.”

Now that the Yankees have Lombard making plays, the team will move forward with the rest of the regular season. The team will attempt to get all of the key players healthy and make a run back to the World Series.

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The Polymarket traders do not have much faith that the Yankees will add another championship to the trophy case, at least not this season.

The traders give the Dodgers a 40% chance to win the World Series for the third consecutive season. This makes the team the overwhelming favorites as of Aug. 5.

The injury-plagued Yankees are second at 10%. The traders still believe that the Yankees will win the American League to reach the World Series. They just don’t have faith that the Yankees will defeat the Dodgers when a championship is on the line.

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The Brewers are third in the Polymarket World Series rankings at 9%. The Braves (7%), Red Sox (6%), and Rays (6%) are all drawing attention from traders.

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