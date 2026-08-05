Stefon Diggs Lands With New Team for 2026 NFL Season

Stefon Diggs is no longer a free agent. He has found a new team for the 2026-27 NFL season after being released by the New England Patriots.

According to multiple NFL insiders, the veteran wide receiver will sign a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders. This deal will be worth up to $12 million.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Diggs, 32, spent last season with the Patriots. He played in all 17 regular-season games while catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He added 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown as the Patriots reached Super Bowl 60.

This deal with the Commanders means that Diggs will join his fifth team since entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick in the 2025 Draft. He previously spent five years with the Vikings, four with the Bills, one with the Texans, and one with the Patriots.

Diggs will now join a receiving corps. that includes rookie Jaden Bradley, Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown, River Cracraft, rookie Chris Hilton Jr., Van Jefferson, Jacoby Jones, Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey, Terry McLaurin, Nick Nash, and rookie Antonio Williams.

McLaurin, a two-time Pro Bowler, is the leader in this group. The rest of these players will fight for roster spots during training camp and the preseason.

If Diggs can secure a spot, he could become a reliable option for quarterback Jayden Daniels. This is a role he has filled on every team for which he has played while posting seven 1,000-yard seasons and accounting for 565 first downs.

Having reliable options on the offense will be crucial for the Commanders, whose offense ranked 22nd in total yards and 24th in passing. Although injuries played a role as several players missed time. This includes Daniels.

The Commanders ended last season with a 5-12 record, but now it will aim to get back to the playoffs while fielding a healthy roster.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

The Polymarket traders don’t believe that the Commanders will contend for a division crown and then host a playoff game.

These traders give Washington a 17% chance to win the NFC East. This ranks third among the four teams.

The traders view the Eagles as the favorites at 38%. They have the Cowboys second at 31% and the Giants last at 13%.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

The traders list the Commanders 12th among the NFC playoff contenders. They give the team a 30% chance to make the postseason. This puts the Commanders ahead of the Falcons (27%), Panthers (27%), Giants (24%), and Cardinals (9%).

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.