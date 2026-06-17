Odds of Patrick Mahomes Attending Travis Kelce’s Wedding to Taylor Swift Revealed

The high-profile wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce quickly approaches, so questions continue to circulate about the other celebrities who will show.

One particular person drawing attention is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a longtime teammate and friend to Kelce.

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Polymarket traders are making wagers focused on Mahomes and the other celebrities who could attend the wedding this summer. Will the Chiefs quarterback show up as he continues to recover from tearing his LCL and ACL last season?

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Traders believe there is a very high chance. Mahomes sits at a 91% chance to attend the wedding between Kelce and Swift. He leads the list of celebrities.

The traders have many reasons for this confidence. One of the most prominent is that Mahomes and Kelce have been teammates since 2017. They have won three Super Bowls together while Kelce has served as the top option in the passing attack.

Additionally, Kelce and Mahomes are business partners. They co-own 1587 Prime, a steakhouse in Kansas City.

Another reason for the confidence is that they have attended multiple events together — and with Swift — away from the football field. This includes the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships.

Other prominent guest options include musician Este Haim (89%), record producer Jack Antonoff (87%), Brittany Mahomes (87%), singer/actress Selena Gomez (82%), singer Sabrina Carpenter (81%), and record producer Max Martin (66%).

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Andrew Tate has the lowest odds according to Polymarket traders. He sits at 3%, just behind Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16%).

Haim is a fitting choice for the Polymarket odds. After all, she and Swift most recently attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals, which the New York Knicks won after erasing a 29-point deficit.

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