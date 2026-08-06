WATCH — Pro Baseball Teams Get Into It After Intentional Hit-by-Pitch

Benches cleared on Wednesday night after multiple Major League Baseball batters were hit by opposing pitchers.

The incident unfolded as the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers faced off in a tense game. Bryan Woo pitched seven scoreless innings while hitting three batters, and then he headed to the dugout.

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The tensions then escalated after Tigers pitcher Enmanuel De Jesus hit Mariners catcher in the ribs with a 94-mph fastball. This pitch, as the announcers said, appeared to be unintentional. Though it led to some retaliation.

Former KBO pitcher De Jesus gives Cal Raleigh gut punch with a pitch right above the belt and sends Cal off his feet sheesh 🤯#Raleigh #Mariners #MLB pic.twitter.com/UnAUUNaomN — Propulation (@Prop_science) August 6, 2026

It was in the eighth inning that Mariners reliever Gabe Speier tried to intentionally hit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres with a pitch to the inside.

Torres dodged the first pitch, so Speier tried again. He threw another pitch to the inside, which slammed into Torres’ thigh at 96.3 mph.

This hit led to both benches clearing. The coaches and players alike rushed the field during a heated confrontation. Although no one threw any punches.

Benches clear in the 8th inning between the Tigers and Mariners. pic.twitter.com/sZ49CR4zvh — Benson (@Miggysbat) August 6, 2026

They all took part in conversations and then headed back to their respective dugouts. Some players even exchanged embraces before parting ways.

The situation did not end there, however, as the cameras shifted to showing the umpires gathered together. They had the opportunity to eject players for their actions, so they did.

The umpires ejected Speier during the 4-2 win. This sparked the ire of manager Dan Wilson, who stormed back onto the field. The umpires then ejected him as well.

MLB has since issued a one-game suspension to Wilson, which he will serve on Thursday. The league also issued a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine to Speier. He will not yet serve this as he appeals the punishment.

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The incident occurred as the Mariners and Tigers both fight for spots in the postseason. The Mariners are 56-59 and in third place in the American League West. The Tigers are 55-59 and in fourth place in the American League Central.

Neither team has a guaranteed spot in the postseason, but this ongoing series will certainly factor into whether either team can lock up a spot.

According to Polymarket traders, the Mariners have a decent shot. These traders give the Seattle-based team a 51% chance to reach the postseason.

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The traders have the Tigers much further down the list after the team traded two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers. These traders only give the Tigers a 22% chance to reach the postseason.

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