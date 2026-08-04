The Falcons Handed Out a Historic Contract, See Their Updated Super Bowl Odds

The Atlanta Falcons are making moves ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season. The team has awarded running back Bijan Robinson a historic contract extension.

The former Texas star signed a three-year extension that will be worth a maximum of $75 million. This deal, which includes $51 million in guaranteed money, makes him the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history.

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Robinson, the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, posted 1,463 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie. He then began producing at an even greater rate in 2024 and 2025.

Robinson has rushed for at least 1,400 yards in the last two seasons. He has scored 26 total touchdowns in that same span of time. He also led the NFL last season with 2,298 yards from scrimmage (rushing and receiving combined).

The contract extension follows an 8-9 season in which the Falcons tied for first in the NFC South but missed the playoffs. The Panthers had the tiebreaker over both the Falcons and the Buccaneers, so it hosted a playoff game.

Now, the Falcons prepare to fight for the division crown while working under a new head coach, Kevin Stefanski. The two-time Coach of the Year previously took the Browns to the playoffs twice despite working with an assortment of quarterbacks on offense.

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Will Stefanski lead the Falcons back to the playoffs and snap an eight-year drought? That answer remains unknown, but the Polymarket traders have certainly weighed in.

These traders list the Falcons in fourth place as training camp begins. The Buccaneers are the favorite at 34%, which is actually a 16% decrease.

The Saints are second at 28% while the Panthers are third at 21%. The Falcons are fourth at 20%.

The Buccaneers being the favorite is partially expected after the team started last season 6-2. Injuries to key players, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, led to a massive collapse and an 8-9 finish.

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The Falcons also dealt with injuries to multiple quarterbacks, including the returning Michael Penix Jr. He ended the season on Injured Reserve due to a torn ACL, and he continues to recover.

The Falcons have not yet announced if Penix will enter the season as the starter or if newcomer Tua Tagovailoa will take over. This creates some uncertainty for the traders.

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